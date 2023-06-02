Will Raquel Leviss star in Vanderpump Rules 11 amidst Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval drama? Here's what we know

Reality television star Raquel Leviss came into the spotlight when news of her having an affair with her friend Ariana Madix's boyfriend Tom Sandoval first broke out. The cheating scandal popularly known as Scandoval created a massive buzz across the Internet as people rooted for Madix. Leviss and Sandoval received a lot of backlash for their adultery.

Now with the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules wrapping up on June 14, 2023, and news regarding the 11th season already doing the rounds, netizens have been curious to know if the 28-year-old will be returning to the series after her and Sandoval's affair was publicly exposed on the show. Continue reading to know what the model has to say.

Will Raquel Leviss star in Vanderpump Rules 11?

During a conversation with host Andy Cohen, Leviss said, "I don't know. It is in question right now. I want to." The reality series that airs on Bravo is currently on a short break with the producers trying to out who will be a part of season eleven after the massive drama the affair between Leviss and Sandoval caused. Talking about the moment the affair came to light, Alex Baskin, executive producer of Vanderpump Rules, said, "For us to be able to go to the network and to say, 'You guys, this is a moment' — of course, we didn't know what it would become, but we knew we needed to capture it."

"Because fundamentally, it changed everything in the group changed everything! We'd be remiss if we just said, 'Oh, this happened.' But I think that is the essence of a great reality show, to have people that are willing to share their lives authentically," he told Variety. Explaining the break in filming, Baskin said, "I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space. I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away. And I now think we need a minute."

Referring to the next season, which of them could possibly star in it, and the contractual situation, he divulged, "I think everyone's wrapping their heads around what that might mean. No one's saying no, I'll say that — but I think it's hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven't gotten any reprieve." The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion has been explosive, to say the least. With confrontations, shouting, and tears, it promises viewers lots of content and more than a slice of reality television drama.

Ariana Madix on filming with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Meanwhile, when Madix was asked if she would be open to filming with Sandoval or Leviss any further, she told The New York Times, "No. I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck." Talking about whether the two have any chance of redemption, the 37-year-old actress said, "I think any chance that either of them separately had for that ended when they started giving trash interviews victimizing themselves."

Referring to Leviss' interview with TMZ and Sandoval's interview with Howie Mandel, she concluded, "I think had they not done or said all of those horrible things, maybe one day, but I think the answer ultimately is no. In our friend group, the answer is no." Madix is currently dating fitness coach Daniel Wai while there have been reports of a breakup between Leviss and Sandoval. But the two were revealed to be still in contact when a picture of Sandoval talking to Leviss on his phone while he was on a flight surfaced on the Internet.

