Will Richie Sambora Ever Return To Bon Jovi? Jon Bon Jovi Weighs In

Bon Jovi may be ready to roll with Richie Sambora once again, but the frontman is hesitant. The guitarist quit Bon Jovi in 2013. He confirmed last month that he would return once Jon Bon Jovi recovered from his vocal surgery in 2022. Nevertheless, Jon Bon Jovi tells Entertainment Weekly that until the band decides to go on tour again, Sambora’s participation is questionable.

Sambora's departure and apology

“You never say never,” said Bon Jovi, “I mean, he quit the band 11-plus years ago, and he's had to deal with a lot of things in his life. But there's no animosity.” A great deal has changed since Sambora left. “I’ve made four albums since his departure. The band goes on, you know?” added Bon Jovi. “We'll see when we get to that point of touring.”

Immediately before the Calgary date of their Because We Can tour, Sambora apologized for quitting the group. In Hulu’s Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, he states that he doesn't regret leaving but he regrets the way he did it. Therefore, he would like to apologize entirely to their fans particularly and also his mates because his spirit and feet wouldn’t let him walk out that door.

Reasons behind Sambora's exit

Personal issues were given as reasons for Sambora’s departure but later on, he told PEOPLE magazine that he left so that he could concentrate on his relationship with his daughter.

Last month on Howard Stern Show, when asked about why Sambora left the band, Jon Bon Jovi said, "I guess it would end all the speculation that there was ever a fight [in the group] or any of that stuff." And as he added, "Because — as I'd stated 1,000 times — that was not the case. Just not the case."

Future tour uncertainty

Sammie coming back into the group might signal the beginning of a triumphal tour. However, Bon Jovi is not taking it fast. According to him in an interview with EW, he mentioned that the point is, that he needs to be able to do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before he says yes. And then hopefully they can take it out on the road and bring it to the people and see what their reaction to that would be.

Bon Jovi’s new album Forever has just been released. The decision of whether Sambora will return depends on Jon Bon Jovi’s recovery and if the rest of the band is ready for him. Therefore, fans have to wait for how this iconic band will turn out in the future.

