Will Rick and Morty stretch over ten seasons? Showrunner gives update on the writing process

Showrunner and executive producer Scott Marder is teasing what’s ahead for the Adult Swim animated series, Rick and Morty. In a recent interview, Marder opened up about working on Season 9 of the show and hinted at a ten-season saga that’s being worked on. Rick and Morty fans have noticed significant changes in the latest seasons, with an increased focus on connecting each season's stories. Season 7 saw significant progress in the overall canon and future developments, making it a significant milestone for fans.

Rick and Morty showrunner and executive producer Scott Marder opened up about the future of the hit adult-animated series after the Season 7 finale premiere. ComicBook.com spoke with Rick and Morty executive producer and current showrunner Scott Marder about the upcoming seasons. Marder revealed that there is a full plan for a ten-season saga, as Rick and Morty is being written ahead of schedule.

“I can't tease a lot. I can tell you we're in the middle of writing season nine,” Marder stated when asked about where Rick and Morty can go after the events of Season 7's finale. “I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store.” Now with the showrunner confirming that there is a plan looking ahead, fans can wait to see what kinds of payoffs are coming our way in future seasons.

His statement comes after Rick and Morty Season 7 received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, with a Tomatometer rating of 73% and an Audience score of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated installment yet. This may be due to backlash against the voice recasting of the titular duo following co-creator Justin Roiland's controversial dismissal.

Adult Swim is expanding Rick and Morty with an upcoming anime adaptation, Rick and Morty The Anime, featuring a Japanese voice cast. The anime will take place in a separate universe, introducing fans to a different side of the beloved characters. Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon has confirmed discussions about a potential movie with Warner Bros.

Justin Roiland was replaced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden

Rick and Morty's season 7 production was in full swing when it was revealed to the general public that co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence. This led to his removal from almost all active roles in ongoing projects, including losing his voice-acting job in his shows Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty, where he voiced both lead characters and extras.

Following the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 7, it was officially confirmed that Adult Swim has enlisted up-and-coming voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden to replace Roiland for the respective roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Cardoni and Belden won the roles through a global casting search, which saw creators Dan Harmon and Marder going through thousands of auditions. Both Cardoni and Belden described their experience working on Rick and Morty as a "literal dream come true." In addition, Sword Art Online’s Jon Allen also joined the latest season to lend his voice to the fan-favorite character of Mr. Poopybutthole, who was previously voiced by Roiland.

