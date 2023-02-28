Will Rihanna make a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary? Here's what Sheryl Lee Ralph has to say

The Barbadian singer and actress, Rihanna, and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, are undoubtedly the best duos made for television. During the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna and Sheryl took the stage with “Bad Girl” singing the National Anthem while the Abbott Elementary star performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which is the Black National Anthem. It was Rihanna’s first public performance since 2018 and she was also the first pregnant woman to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

When a news agency asked Sheryl Lee Ralph whether Rihanna will make an appearance on Abbott Elementary, she said, “Rihanna might be a little preoccupied at the moment with her pregnancy and 9-month-old son with ASAP Rocky.” She explained, "I mean, Rihanna is having a baby. So, in the next six to nine months, I think she has other things that she will be thinking about." Check out the video posted by Sheryl Lee Ralph during SuperBowl.