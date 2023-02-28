Will Rihanna make a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary? Here's what Sheryl Lee Ralph has to say
After twinning with Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Super Bowl pre-game, fans are curious to know whether Rihanna will make a cameo at Abbott Elementary. Let’s find out!
The Barbadian singer and actress, Rihanna, and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, are undoubtedly the best duos made for television. During the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna and Sheryl took the stage with “Bad Girl” singing the National Anthem while the Abbott Elementary star performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which is the Black National Anthem. It was Rihanna’s first public performance since 2018 and she was also the first pregnant woman to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
When a news agency asked Sheryl Lee Ralph whether Rihanna will make an appearance on Abbott Elementary, she said, “Rihanna might be a little preoccupied at the moment with her pregnancy and 9-month-old son with ASAP Rocky.” She explained, "I mean, Rihanna is having a baby. So, in the next six to nine months, I think she has other things that she will be thinking about." Check out the video posted by Sheryl Lee Ralph during SuperBowl.
About Abbott Elementary
Created by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary is an American sitcom television series that will make you laugh out loud in each episode. The show has bagged several accolades this year. The beloved series has won six NAACP and BET awards, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Janelle James, and both Outstanding Breakthrough Creative for Quinta and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.
Apart from Sherly Lee Ralph, the show also boasts of a wonderful cast like Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Lisa Ann Walter. The ABC’s hit comedy series is all set to return with season 3. The show that revolves around the professional and personal lives of school staff has won the hearts of people all over the world since its inception in 2021.
