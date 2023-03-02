Will Rihanna perform at Oscars 2023? Here’s what we know

Rihanna is all set to perform at the Oscars 2023!

The 35-year-old pop titan recently made her much-anticipated comeback on stage after 7 long years when she performed at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime LVII Show. Apart from her terrific act, Rihanna also made headlines for revealing her second pregnancy on stage. And now, the mommy of one will be seen taking the stage once again at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, which will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12. Read on to find out more details about her act.

What will Rihanna perform at the 2023 Oscars?

Rihanna is nominated for an Oscar for the first time for her hit song Lift Me Up from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in the Best Original Song Category. This was the first song she recorded in 6 years since her 2016 album ANTI. Apart from this, she also sang the song Born Again for Black Panther 2 and dedicated it to the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away in August 2020 after a silent battle with cancer.

And now, as per the media portal, the Diamonds singer will be performing her Oscar-nominated song at the prestigious event, and that too while she is pregnant!

Apart from Rihanna, other nominees for the Best Original Song in Oscars 2023 include David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski for This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu from RRR, Diane Warren for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman as well as BloodPop and Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

What convinced Rihanna to croon Lift Me Up?

Recently, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ludwig Göransson, the composer of Lift Me Up, shared how Rihanna was convinced to lend her vocals for the song. He shared that they had started to learn about the story and the kind of music they wanted to go for from much before. Ludwig said that they tried to figure out which artists could embody the music in the best way possible.

Given that the Ryan Coogler directorial is about motherhood and has powerful female characters, Rihanna’s name came up. He admitted that chances were slim considering Rihanna was expecting her firstborn with A$AP Rocky. However, after the birth of her son, she saw the movie's rough cut and after a talk with Coogler, the singer was convinced to sing the song.

