Will Robert Downey Jr. Ever Reprise His Iron Man Role? Actor Reveals

Since he was a young child, Robert Downey Jr. has been an important figure in movies, including his famous acting as the character Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man in the Marvel cinematic universe. For years, people have speculated whether Downey would reprise his role as Iron Man. Recently he discussed this possibility frankly with Jodie Foster, of whom they are old friends.

Legacy of Iron Man

The story of Downey’s journey as Tony Stark began with the movie Iron Man in 2008 which launched the MCU. Through his portrayal of the charismatic billionaire genius that became the flagship character for the entire franchise first until he made a heroic sacrifice at Avengers: Endgame 2019. Soon after that, fans anticipated any information about him coming back to Marvel comics or even movies.

A long-standing friendship

Downey and Foster’s collaborations go back to 1995 when Foster directed him for the Thanksgiving comedy Home for the Holidays. A nostalgic Downey remembers affectionately how she ran her set with a tight but loving grip and led both himself and Dylan McDermott through their scenes. This background created an appropriate setting for their recent chat.

Will there be Tony Stark again?

During the conversation with Foster, Downey opened up on whether or not he will return to MCU. So Foster went straight to ask: Would you put on the iron suit again? To many fans’ surprise, Downey had a positive response:

“It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea.” he said unexpectedly.

This statement represents a marked shift from what seemed like Downey's acceptance of leaving Tony Stark behind in Endgame. His being receptive also raises some questions about possible future Marvel projects that might see the return of Iron Man in any form, either through flashbacks or else using alternate realities and other storytelling devices for which the MCU is well known.

Recent career highlights

Both Downey and Foster have stayed busy and successful since Iron Man. Recently he won an Oscar for playing a villainous government official in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, while also portraying numerous roles in Park Chan-wook’s adaptation of The Sympathizer.

In contrast, Foster’s achievements include shining in HBO's True Detective: Night Country and receiving an Oscar nomination for acting Nyad.

Their careers have taken different paths that show their versatility and ability to take up various challenging roles. Downey’s growth may also affect his decision to revive a character as iconic as Tony Stark.

Marvel Studios is known for its intricate, interconnected storytelling. The multiverse concept introduced in recent films and series allows characters to come back in diverse forms. Tony Stark’s return, even if it is limited or alternative, would offer an exciting twist in the narrative.

