Will Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man? Kevin Feige reveals answer to key burning question

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will not be returning as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This decision stems from the studio's intention to preserve the impactful moment Tony Stark bid farewell in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Feige emphasized in the Vanity Fair interview the significance of Stark's final moments, stating, “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again." He added, “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Downey Jr., who first appeared as Iron Man in 2008’s Iron Man, initially faced skepticism due to his past legal troubles, including a 1996 arrest for possession of heroin, cocaine, and an unloaded gun. Despite reservations, Feige and director Jon Favreau championed Downey for the role.

Feige recalled the Marvel board's nervousness about relying on someone with a troubled history; he said to the outlet, “It purely came down to the Marvel board being nervous at putting all of their chips in their future films on somebody who famously had those legal troubles in the past." Feige continued, “I wasn’t very good—and I’m still not great—at taking no for an answer. But I also don’t pound my chest to try to get my way. I try to figure out ways to make it clear to other people why we should head in a certain direction. And that’s when the idea of a screen test came up.”

In June, former Marvel Studios president David Maisel revealed his instrumental role in convincing the board to choose Downey over another candidate, Timothy Olyphant. Despite initial doubts about entrusting the company's future to someone with a history of addiction, Maisel emphasized Downey's suitability for the role and expressed confidence in his sobriety.

In how many Marvel films did Robert Downey Jr. appear?

Downey Jr. appeared in nine Marvel films over 11 years, leaving an indelible mark on the MCU. Feige reflected on Downey's supportive role behind the scenes, noting how he became a mentor and cheerleader to his Marvel co-stars. The actor's positive influence extended beyond acting, creating a collaborative and encouraging atmosphere on set.

The decision to retire Iron Man underscores Marvel's commitment to narrative integrity and respecting the emotional weight of character arcs. Closing this chapter on Iron Man reflects the studio's dedication to maintaining the cohesiveness and authenticity of the MCU's storytelling, signaling a new phase for the iconic cinematic universe.

