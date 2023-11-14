Will Robert Downey Jr return to MCU as Iron Man? Loki star Tom Hiddleston delves into the possibility

Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki, talked about the possibility of Robert Downey Jr. coming back as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Hiddleston and Fallon discussed the recent finale of Loki Season 2 and fan theories about its impact on the MCU.

Tom Hiddleston delves into the possibility of Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Iron Man

Fallon asked, “Since Loki knows how to time-slip now, can he go find someone like Tony Stark, aka Iron Man?” In his response, Hiddleston playfully called Fallon an investigative journalist, using finger guns and saying, “This guy. This is investigative journalism right here! I mean, time-slipping, technically gives Loki some interesting moves he can make.”

Tom further added, “I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don’t know that other characters can time-slip.”

For the unversed, in the second season of the Disney+ series, Loki began time-slipping, moving forcefully between different points in time. By the finale, Loki mastered this skill, gaining control over time.

There are rumors, mentioned in Variety's Crisis at Marvel cover story, about discussions to reunite the original Avengers cast for a new Avengers movie, which might include bringing back Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. Both characters were killed in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. On The Tonight Show, Hiddleston humorously mentioned that Loki has died a few times but is still around. He pondered the existential question of death in the MCU, leaving room for unexpected returns.

Hiddleston's comments on the potential return of Iron Man have fueled speculation about the future direction of the MCU and the possibility of fan-favorite characters making a comeback.

Will there be Loki seasons 3 & 4?

Tom described Loki Season 2 as the end of his time with MCU. He told Jimmy, "It's the conclusion of season two. It's also the conclusion to seasons one and two. It's also the conclusion to six films, 12 episodes, and 14 years of my life. I was 29 when I was cast, I'm 42 now. It's been a journey."

Back in October, Kevin Right told Deadline, "We take it season by season, and there are certainly things that Tom and I and other casts have talked about of where we see this going, and I know there's some excitement for that internally."

So, for now, there is no confirmation about Loki's upcoming Seasons 3 & 4, as well as if Tom Hiddleston will return or not.

