Will Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers Return To The Screens? Kevin Feige Has The Answer

Even after Tony Stark's on-screen death, Robert Downey Jr.'s legacy as Iron Man continues to remain unmatched. Not only does Downey Jr.'s legendary figure have the whole Marvel fandom in a chokehold, but it's also clear from the fans' utter need to see his clever remarks followed by a "Jarvis" order in another MCU project.

The once exciting and action-packed Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken a plunge after Iron Man passed away in Avengers: Endgame and the future of the Avengers has suddenly become bleak and uncertain. Fans of Captain America felt the same way after Chris Evans left the role after the 2019 blockbuster smash. However, things have started to look up.

Kevin Feige brings a ray of hope for Iron Man and Captain America fans

Fans of the adored superheroes, particularly those of Chris Evans' Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, still have hope thanks to a new interview in which Kevin Feige ignites a flicker of possibility. The topic of the iconic characters’ possible comeback was brought up when the Marvel Studios President sat down with Discussing Film to discuss the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, which is just a few days away from making its highly anticipated theatrical debut on July 26.

Soon fans began speculating how Marvel would resurrect beloved superheroes like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in Deadpool 3 following Hugh Jackman's shocking return to the role of Wolverine, despite the mutant meeting his demise in Logan. If Feige's word is any indication, it appears that they could just be onto something.

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine,” he shared. “So, what’s to come? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in (Deadpool & Wolverine) are a great sign that it can be done if great care is taken. ”

Feige didn't promise anything, but he did indicate that Downey Jr. and Evans would likely return in the future, and that in and of itself is a major victory for fans of the Avengers.

Will Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans reprise their roles in MCU?

Feige might have given fans optimism, but Downey Jr. and Evans would need to sign on before Marvel could bring Iron Man and Captain America back to life. The Russo brothers directed one of the biggest MCU films five years ago, and in the intervening years, both actors have been questioned incessantly about a potential return to the superhero genre.

The 59-year-old Oppenheimer star recently acknowledged to Variety that he had changed his mind and was now “surprisingly open-minded” about playing the beloved Iron Man once more. “It's just crazily in my DNA,” he remarked, speaking of the character he's portrayed for more than a decade.

Evans hasn't quite dismissed the possibility of making a comeback as Rogers, but he does appear to be a little less optimistic about it. “It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me,” he told Comic Book. “That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

