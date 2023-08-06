Will Robert Pattinson play Prince Naveen in Disney's The Princess and the Frog live-action remake?

With the latest Little Mermaid Live action by Disney failing to make the waves that the production company was expecting, there are several projects under discussion once again. The list includes numerous ventures to be underworks including Moana live-action allegedly featuring Zendaya, and Dwayne Johnson, and Tangled live-action. Amidst all this, it comes out that Disney is now willing to begin works on The Princess and the Frog live-action remake. The casting choices are also under consideration and it seems that Batman star Robert Pattinson is being finalized by the studio. Are the conjectures true? Here is everything to know about it.

The Princess and the Frog live-action remake under works

The Dis Insider has been a popular and trustable leaker page for all Disney updates. As per the update by the source, The Princess and the Frog live-action remake is reportedly in early works at Disney. Later the same day, another leaker page suggested that the names of Twilight fame Robert Pattinson, and The Batman star (2022) Zoe Kravitz are being considered for the role. Earlier this year, Jenna Ortega and Simu Liu also came into the limelight for the same role. However, nothing concrete was set up either by the stars or the production.

The same is the case with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. Disney is yet to confirm the casting decision. Meanwhile, the fans were quick to run a poll on X, former Twitter, to find the popular choice for Princess Tiana. And it was quite a no-brainer that Zendaya was the unanimous choice across the internet. Besides Moana, it seems like this popularity might lead the actress to bag this Disney Princess role as well.

Other staff and live-action updates

On March 16, 2023, it came out during the DisInsider Walt's Apartment Podcast that a live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog was in development. At the time, the team was in search of a director and a writer for the film. However, with the ongoing writer's strike, it would only seem that most of the work at Disney is probably shelved for the time being. While casting names are being discussed, there is little chance that work would begin anytime soon in 2023.

After Cinderella, Maleficent, Beauty and the Beast, Alladin, Mulan, and The Little Mermaid, the next round of live-action from Disney includes Moana, Tangled, and The Princess and the Frog. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there are more details on this. Thus, stay tuned.

