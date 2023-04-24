Will Robert Pattinson return as a vampire in Chloe Zhao’s Dracula? Here’s what we know

Robert Pattinson and Twilight fans unite because we have some hopeful news for you.

There is a probability that you might get to see your favorite star reprise the role of a blood-lusting vampire yet again. Yes, that’s right! Recent reports claim that Robert Pattinson might reprise the role of Dracula in Chloe Zhao’s sci-fi movie. Read on to know more.

Will Robert Pattinson be seen as Dracula?

Robert Pattinson as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight series continues to be one of the most memorable roles by the actor. And now, it looks like fans of the actor will get to see him reprise the role yet again. According to Full Circle Cinema, Daniel Richtman recently reported that Pattinson will return to the big screen as the classic blood-sucking vampire of all time – Dracula in the Chloe Zhao movie. It will be interesting to watch how Pattinson makes the jump from playing a younger vampire to an ancient one.

Chloe Zhao’s Dracula to have a modern take with sci-fi elements?

Chloe Zhao only recently confirmed that she has finished working on the screenplay of her movie on Dracula. Her film will reportedly be a contemporary take on the classic tale. However, she has not revealed anything much about her project other than this. The Oscar-winning director can be expected to give a modern twist to the age-old tale. As per reports, the movie will also have futuristic elements, sci-fi, and will showcase society’s fringes.

As for Robert Pattinson, the actor impressed fans with his take on Batman. If reports are to be believed, the Harry Potter actor will be returning to the franchise for a sequel.

Are you excited to watch Robert Pattinson as Dracula? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: The Batman: Robert Pattinson explains why his caped crusader is not a playboy unlike his predecessors