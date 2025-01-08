Will Robert Pattinson's The Batman Join New DC Universe? Director Matt Reeves Talks About Possibilities

Robert Pattinson, the leading man in Matt Reeves' The Batman trilogy, may one day have a much bigger role to play in the DC Universe. But the director said recently that any such move will only happen if it makes creative sense.

Speaking about integrating Pattinson's Batman into the larger DCU now led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Reeves answered questions during a red-carpet interview at the Golden Globes. He told Josh Horowitz, "It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense."

Reeves made sure to clarify that he is, for now, focusing on the next film, The Batman: Part 2, which follows up from the critical hit that came in 2022.

He continued, "There was a story I wanted to tell; we're calling it the epic crime saga and all of that, which is the thrust of what we wanted to do, and it's been important to me to be able to play that out."

Speaking about integrating Pattinson's Batman into the larger DCU now led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Reeves said, "I don't know; we'll have to see where that goes."

For the moment, Matt Reeves is focusing attention on Robert Pattinson's solo Batman movies, leaving open the question of future involvement in the DCU. He further talked about the sequel, to be released on October 1, 2027, but after a delayed release. The script is being developed, with plans to shoot next year. They are excited to start shooting and make something special, he said.

