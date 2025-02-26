Will Ryan Reynolds Lose Out on Another Simple Favor Promo Due to Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Feud? Director Reveals

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig has new ideas in mind when it comes to decorating the background of his movies. The filmmaker recently opened up about why he won't be using a gin brand owned by Ryan Reynolds in the sequel to his 2018 film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feig stated that Aviation Gin, which was used in the first film and is owned by the Deadpool actor, won't appear in his new movie, Another Simple Favor.

According to the outlet, this time, the film—set to be released on May 1 on Prime Video—will exclusively feature Feig’s own spirit brand, Artingstall’s Brilliant London Dry Gin. For those who may not know, Paul Feig launched this brand in 2020.

“This movie is all Artingstall’s, all the time. I’m very proud of my brand. And actually, our bottle is so beautiful that it fits in. It doesn’t feel like it doesn’t belong,” Feig said, adding that the scene in the movie will have “no more Aviation.”

In the 2018 film, Blake Lively’s Emily and Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie were shown bonding over martinis, which, interestingly, were made using Aviation Gin.

In a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Feig stated that while selecting gin brands for the film, Blake Lively suggested using Ryan Reynolds ’ Aviation Gin. Recalling that time, the director mentioned that he wouldn’t have used the bottle if he hadn't liked how it looked on screen. However, it fit in perfectly.

Another Simple Favor will see Blake Lively reprising her role alongside co-star Anna Kendrick.

Lively was recently seen in It Ends With Us, which has now garnered significant attention due to the ongoing legal battle between the actress and its director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.