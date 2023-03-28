Will Ryan Reynolds' team Wrexham face Manchester United in the US?

Good news for all soccer fans. Welsh Wrexham is coming to The U.S. after 5 years to play against the Red Devils of Manchester United in San Diego this summer in July. This is Wrexham’s first club visit to The United States. Also, it’s the club’s first-ever chance to leave a mark on American soil through its impeccable performance. Wrexham is owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and the match has been announced by the former on Monday. The third oldest team in the world, Wrexham, was bought in 2021 and since then both actors have been equal partners.

The manager of the club tweeted, "We're looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the Club's history,". "The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego." He further said that this tour is a great opportunity for them to get ready for 2023-24 and the match against Manchester United will be a good test for them to get prepared for new campaigns. He said, “We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we’re looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer.”

About Wrexham and Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most successful clubs in the history of football based in Great Manchester, England. Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United stands third in the Premier League table and has earned 20 championships in England. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds 'Wrexham is currently at the top spot of the National League. Wrexham will be visiting the U.S. in preparation for the 2023/24 season.

