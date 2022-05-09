Will Scarlet Witch appear in Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff? Elizabeth Olsen REVEALS

Following the success of the Marvel series WandaVision, fans were eager to witness the dark side of their beloved Scarlet Witch in the newly released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is safe to say that Elizabeth Olsen owned the entire movie even though it was a Doctor Strange sequel. Now fans are waiting on the edge of their seats for Wanda's future in the MCU after that explosive ending in Doctor Strange 2.

During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, via Comicbook, the actress opened up about the upcoming projects with the character. Perhaps, an upcoming series all Wanda fans are looking forward to is Kathryn Hahn's Agatha: House of Harkness which is a spinoff of the WandaVision series. For those unversed, Hahn played the role of the titular witch Agatha. On being asked if fans could expect to see Scarlet Witch in Hahn's spinoff, Olsen replied, "I mean, I would do anything with Hahn."

The actress quickly caught herself and reeled back as she rephrased, "I mean, no, I'm not appearing on it — not as far as I'm aware of. But I love that woman so much. So fun, that entire show was just filled with lots of joy, it was great." While cracking into a laugh, Olsen added, "I hope [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige is watching."

As for her future endeavours as Wanda, things are looking up for the character as the recent Doctor Strange release made it very clear that Wanda is as strong as there can be and her presence in the MCU is only going to get bigger from here on out.

