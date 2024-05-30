Will Sean Diddy Combs Be Charged With Alleged Abuse Allegations? Here’s What We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs may face charges amid alleged abuse allegations. The music mogul has been spiraling in controversies ever since his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura reportedly filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, alleging s**ual and physical abuse.

Although Combs has not officially faced any charges for his past actions, recent reports suggest law enforcement investigators are getting closer to potentially charging him. Read for more details!

Sean Diddy Combs to face charges amid alleged multiple allegations

After old video footage from 2016 (obtained by CNN) showing Sean Diddy Combs allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel lobby became viral on social media, things have become more problematic in Combs's life as he continues to battle multiple allegations.

In the latest disclosure, it has come to light that the rapper may face more troubles and reportedly face charges. On May 29, CNN reported that federal investigators might be preparing to bring potential accusers of Sean Diddy Combs before a federal grand jury in New York City. The outlet noted that one source revealed that those possible witnesses might have been alerted by investigators that they may need to appear to testify.

As per the outlet, Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits since November 2023, with seven cases alleging s***al assault against him. One of these cases, brought by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, has been settled.

In addition, the outlet further noted that another source revealed that the "majority of the plaintiffs" who have filed civil suits against the rapper might have been interviewed by federal law enforcement officials.



Sean Diddy Combs denied multiple lawsuit allegations.

Sean Diddy Combs has reportedly denied claims in the multiple lawsuit allegations. The rapper previously released a video on Instagram apologizing for his behavior after a video of him allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura went viral on the internet.

Recently, Rolling Stone reported a detailed report on new allegations made against Combs. In addition, the outlet noted that they sent a detailed list of questions about the latest and pending allegations to the 54-year-old rapper, noting that "he did not specifically address any of them."

His lawyer, Jonathan Davis, released a statement telling the outlet, “Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable."

The statement added, "We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”



Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.