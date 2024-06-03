Will Selena Gomez Go On Tour Anytime Soon? Here's What We Know

Popular American singer, songwriter, and actress Selena Gomez remains uncertain about touring live again, almost eight years after she canceled her Revival tour due to mental health challenges.

In a profile with TIME on Wednesday, May 29, the 31-year-old singer expressed being 50-50 on the possibility of launching a major tour again.

"Being with my fans for 90 minutes and celebrating together makes me happiest," Monte Carlo actress Gomez explained. "But it's emotionally draining, and then you realize you're just surrounded by people you're paying."

Selena Gomez's last tour battled anxiety, depression amid lupus diagnosis

In 2016, the Grammy-nominated artist toured, showcasing songs from her third album, Revival. However, she had to leave the tour early, entering a treatment center due to anxiety and depression linked to her struggle with lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015.

Gomez's documentary, My Mind and Me, started while she was preparing for the Revival tour. In the footage, she tearfully expresses feeling lost and overwhelmed during rehearsals, pressured to deliver a flawless performance. She talks about the negative voice in her head critiquing her every move, draining her enthusiasm for performing.

In My Mind and Me, Gomez's close friends mentioned that the tour was canceled because of a psychotic break. Her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, remembered Gomez expressing how chaotic it was inside her head, with voices overwhelming her. This experience led to a psychotic break.

Selena Gomez returns to music after three-year hiatus

Love On singer Selena Gomez faced health issues over three years but returned to music in March 2021 with her album Revelación, which got a Grammy nod. She made another musical comeback in August 2023 with the song Single Soon, a collaboration with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. After its release, she expressed uncertainty about making more music, mentioning a potential final album but leaning towards focusing on acting due to exhaustion.

Gomez is busy filming the fourth season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and preparing for her role as Linda Ronstadt in a biopic. She recently shared the Best Actress award at Cannes with her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofia Gascón, and Adriana Paz.

Besides acting, Gomez is also into business. She is a proud owner of Rare Beauty and has no intention of selling the cosmetics company.

