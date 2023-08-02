Will Selena Gomez join Taylor Swift to announce 1989 Taylor's Version at the Eras tour? Fans think so

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship has been one of the most loved and talked about equations in the music industry. Apart from being pop stars, the two get along extremely well and have been best friends for more than a decade. Swift's fans have been excited to find out which album of hers she will re-record next after Speak Now TV was released in July.

Netizens believe 1989 might be the singer's next album to be re-released and that she might bring her bff Gomez on stage at her hugely successful Eras Tour to announce the upcoming record. These theories have stemmed from certain hints that fans have picked up over time. Here's why they think this might happen and what easter eggs they spotted along the way.

Will Taylor Swift announce 1989 TV at Eras tour?

According to rumors, Swift has plans to announce 1989 Taylor's Version during the last four concerts of her US Eras tour. They are supposed to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and when the official Twitter account of the stadium shared a series of pictures hinting at the same, fans went wild. "Only 3 more days until @taylorswift13. We are so excited to welcome her to Los Angeles: (Taylor's Version)," the tweet reads.

The images show four postcard worthy shots of Los Angeles locations with Taylor Swift themes. One image has the words Taylor's Version, and the second one is a picture of a beach lifeguard house with 1989 and Taylor's Version on it. The third image shows a Hollywood Walk of Fame star that says Wildest Dreams and Taylor's Version in the brackets. For the unversed, Wildest Dreams is a song from Swift's 2014 studio album 1989.

Will Selena Gomez join Taylor Swift to announce 1989 TV?

Meanwhile, netizens have noticed that Gomez's beauty brand Rare Beauty has been inviting fans to the August 3 concert show of the Eras tour. "I was rare, I was there," a line on the pink pass reads. This led to two fan speculations: one that a potential Swift x Rare Beauty collaboration is on the way, and two that the Shake it Off hitmaker will be joined by Gomez during the concert. The latter had previously joined Swit onstage during the 1989 tour.

"I wonder if she'll feature Selena that night?" one user asked, while another replied, "Oh, that'd be cute! I think this whole tour she's only brought people out who have collaborated with her on songs though." A third had another theory, "The only tracks with upside-down phones were Anti-Hero (track #3) and Vigilante Shit (track #8). Could this be related to the same 8/3 show that Rare Beauty & maybe Selena is going to?"

