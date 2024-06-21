Will Selena Gomez's Next Album Be Her Last? Singer Explained THIS

Selena Gomez says she is brewing an album, but it could be her last. The Disney alum got candid about her priorities when it comes to acting and singing and shared how she would like to focus on one avenue and settle down.

While she is ready to let her music career take a backseat, Gomez conveyed her desire to work on one more album. Above all, the actress expressed her exhaustion from the spotlight and is in dire need of a break from it all.

Selena Gomez teases potential last album

Selena Gomez, 31, is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. From acting to singing and even building her own make-up brand, she’s done it all. But it’s time the Grammy-nominated singer gave herself a break. Gomez appeared on the Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett earlier this year and opened up about her plans for her music career.

Following her success with Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Gomez is setting her priorities straight. Her packed schedule has let her music career get sidelined but she is okay with it. But before she finally retires from the music industry, the Rare Beauty founder insinuated, “I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”

After all these years of juggling both her acting and music careers, Gomez explained she loved doing it because “it distracts me from bad things.” However, the intense workload often got to her mental health, once even landing her in a mental institute. She hinted, “the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.”

When asked why not continue to do both, the Wizards of Waverly Place star agreed that while it’s possible, she is planning to “chill because I’m tired.”

Selena Gomez announced her upcoming fourth studio album earlier this year, yet untitled. She confirmed that it will hit stores in 2024. The TV star told Rolling Stone that she is in the process of creating “great” songs and with beau Benny Blanco by her side, chances are high fans will get the next album soon.

How did Selena Gomez get into singing?

The Golden Globe-nominated actress credits her introduction to music to Disney. After she was signed for Wizards of Wavery Place, Disney wanted her to sing the show’s theme song, which she did. That became the starting point of Gomez’s music career and released a series of solo albums after she amassed a significant fanbase. The Texas native, however, “never intended” to be a singer because acting was always her priority.

“They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing,” she explained on Disney compelling her to have a solid grasp on singing. Anyhow, Gomez acknowledged that she may not be the “best” but loves making songs.

The Who Says singer’s most notable works in the music industry include her albums 2015’s Revival and 2021’s Revelación. According to Teen Vogue, Gomez was recently spotted in the studio with Camila Cabello, leading to speculation that she is already working on her next album.

