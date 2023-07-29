Will Shang-Chi make a cameo appearance in The Marvels? Here's what we know

The Marvels trailer was recently released and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming superhero movie. The trailer got everyone buzzing with excitement as it promises yet another exciting MCU adventure. As the three female superheroes join forces, we witness them teleporting through different dimensions while using their powers. While Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel put forth a compelling act, the trailer raised questions if there will be a possible cameo. Since the trailer release, fans are scratching their heads wondering if Shang-Chi might make a cameo.

Is Shang-Chi set to make a cameo in The Marvels?

One strong piece of evidence appeared to be the appearance of the villain, Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. Dar-Benn is shown in the teaser securing a bangle that bears an uncanny resemblance to the one worn by Iman Vellani's character, Kamala Khan.

Dar-Benn's possession of an identical bangle has sparked suspicion that the infamous Ten Rings criminal faction, which was the focus of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, would make an appearance in The Marvels.

However, there is an intriguing twist: Dar-Benn seems to reclaim her bangle in space. Could this be a path leading back to the ruins where Aisha discovered the ancient bangle?

Shang-Chi's possible appearance in The Marvels has sparked heated debate. In terms of comparisons, fans recall Brie Larson's Captain Marvel making a quick but important appearance at the close of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She arrived as a warning of an impending peril following the activation of Simu Liu's formidable Shang-Chi rings.

The interweaving stories of Kamala's bangle and Shang-Chi's ten rings have been grist for gossip mills, implying that they may be vital to the upcoming Marvel arcs, much like the cryptic Infinity Stones were in previous chapters.

Given the deep intertwining of the Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi universes, an appearance in the future film seems not only likely but also appropriate.

Though fans are anticipating to see Shang-Chi, his sister, Xu Xialing, might make an appearance. With Xu Xialing currently in charge of the Ten Rings and frequent hints of her coming return to the Marvel domain, she could possibly be the wild card entry, especially when The Marvels revisits the historical ruins seen in Ms. Marvel.

All about The Marvels trailer

The Marvels were initially hinted at the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel, in which Kamala Khan abruptly swapped places with Carol Danvers. A mysterious link is causing the three heroes to alternately take each other's places. To solve this puzzle and understand how the alien antagonist Dar-Benn fits into the picture, Carol, her old friend Monica, and her biggest admirer Kamala must work together.

In a crucial part of the trailer, Monica finally clarifies exactly how teleportation works: Each of the three uses a different set of light abilities that Dar-Benn has altered. Carol, Monica, and Kamala all possess the ability to absorb and manipulate light, granting them extraordinary perceptions.

Among the swirling ideas and fan-generated assumptions, one thing is certain: The Marvels, which will be released on November 10, has a lot of people excited. One can only wait withhold their breath to see how these interrelated stories play out on the big screen.

