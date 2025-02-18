Will She-Hulk Join Daredevil: Born Again? Tatiana Maslany Teases Possible MCU Return

Tatiana Maslany has expressed interest in returning as She-Hulk in Daredevil: Born Again, possibly teaming up with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on August 18, 2022.

As Marvel gears up for the new Disney+ series, fans are wondering if Jennifer Walters will once again cross paths with Daredevil.

When She-Hulk first appeared in the MCU three years ago, Murdock had a fan-favorite cameo. The two characters shared great chemistry, leading to a short-lived romance. However, Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has stated that the revival will not reference their past relationship.

While promoting her new film The Monkey, Maslany spoke about working with Cox and how effortlessly he adapted to the comedic tone of She-Hulk. She praised Cox for maintaining Daredevil's essence while adjusting to the show's lighter style.

When asked if she would be open to portraying a darker version of She-Hulk in Born Again, Maslany confirmed to Screenrant that she has "plenty of serious bones" and would be delighted to return.

Maslany told the outlet, "Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely! He was so great. He was so fun—like a really fun person to play with."

"I think what he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone while still maintaining the integrity of the character, which is actually very funny, then. To see him collide with this sort of goofier world," she continued, showering praise on Charlie Cox's performance.

Though She-Hulk's future in the MCU remains uncertain, Maslany's enthusiasm for returning suggests that her story isn't over. However, Marvel has not revealed any long-term plans.

In the meantime, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available for streaming on Disney+, while Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4, 2025.