Will Simone Ashley And Jonathan Bailey’s Characters Return in Bridgerton Season 4 With A Baby? Here's What We Know

At this point, it’s only natural for fans to find it hard to contain their excitement, as the upcoming season of Bridgerton is expected to bring in more twists. Adding to that, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey’s characters reportedly returning for the next season, with their baby serves as the cherry on top.

According to People magazine, the cast of the show confirmed this news during the Season of Love fan celebration event, which was held on February 14, 2025, in London.

Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, and Bailey, who portrays Anthony Bridgerton, will grace Season 4 along with their child—a revelation made by the Bridgerton team during the aforementioned event.

Back in June, during a press meeting at the Monte Carlo Television Festival, Ashley was asked about her and Bailey’s characters returning to the show. She responded, “I really hope so," adding, “Both Johnny and I adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much—their relationship and what they mean for the show,” according to People magazine.

Ashley further shared, “I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.”

However, it appears that Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton’s appearance in the next season with their baby isn’t the only surprise in store. Netflix recently dropped a few pictures from the upcoming season, including a photo of Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, with their baby.

Advertisement

Additionally, dreamy glimpses from a masquerade ball were also released, giving fans a taste of what to expect in Season 4.