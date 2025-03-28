Will Smith Addresses Chris Rock Oscars Slap Controversy in New Album; Raps That He Won't Get 'Nominated'

Will Smith finally addressed the infamous 2022 Oscars moment! On Friday, March 28, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star dropped his new album, Based on a True Story. The first track of the Int. Barbershop — Day opens with the line “Will Smith is cancelled.”

The song starts with two different-pitched voices discussing and gossiping about the actor. One of the voices asked who the “f*ck” was Will Smith while the other said he would never forgive the actor for what he did, directly referring to the incident.

The Men in Black actor’s reputation took a hit after he stepped onto the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke. The host for the night delivered his opening monologue and took a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head – caused from a medical condition called aphasia – comparing her to GI Joe.

The joke didn’t sit well with the couple, prompting Smith to pop up on the Academy stage, slap the host, and shout at him after returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth!” he yelled at the time.

Following the incident, people empathized with Rock for the way he maintained his composure and bashed Smith’s unnecessary reaction.

Although he won the Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in the 2021 sports drama King Richard, he was banned from attending the ceremony for the next 10 years. Smith didn’t shy away from taking a dig at himself throughout the album.

In the second track You Lookin’ for Me?, he rapped about possibly never getting an Oscar nod. “Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my shit still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated,” Smith rapped. Although he is banned from future Academy events, his eligibility for future nominations wouldn’t be affected.