  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Will Smith all set to produce and host new variety comedy special on Netflix; Read Details

According to Variety's latest report, Will Smith's comedy special will include a good mix of comedy sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests, and noteworthy conversations.
4432 reads Mumbai
Will Smith all set to produce and host new variety comedy special on Netflix; Read Details. Will Smith all set to produce and host new variety comedy special on Netflix; Read Details.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Will Smith is all set to bring his wit and charm to the small screen! The Men In Black actor will be starring, hosting and executive producing a new variety comedy special for streaming platform Netflix. According to a latest report in Variety, the comedy special will include a good mix of comedy sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests, and noteworthy conversations among other things.  

The comedy special episodes will at least be 1 hour long in run time and its slated to hit the streaming platform later this year. The show will be produced by Westbrook Studios and Will Smith will serve as an executive producer in addition to starring and hosting. Alongside Smith will be Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue, and David Boorstein will also executive produce, reported Variety.

That's not all! Will Smith is also working on a few other projects with Westbrook Studios. One of those projects is the 'Bad Boys' actor revisiting his supremely hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air which catapulted him to fame. Will Smith is working on 'Bel-Air' -- a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. 

The show also already been picked up by television network Peacock in the US and is in works for a two-season order. Will Smith is also working on several film, television and digital projects apart from losing weight for which he recently made headlines. The actor flaunted his 'dad bod' on Instagram and revealed that he has some serious work cut out for him. 

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart reveals he informed his kids about cheating on wife Eniko Parrish

Credits :VarietyGetty Images

You may like these
Will Smith shares a supportive post for Naomi Osaka; Says 'I am with you' in a handwritten note
WATCH: Will Smith beams with joy as he breaks into a dance at the gym; Jokes about doing '10 reps' of it
Celebrity BLINKS: Harry Styles, Will Smith, Ariana Grande and other famous fans of BLACKPINK
Will Smith drops RARE photo with his younger twin siblings as he gives them a 50th birthday shoutout
Will Smith shares another picture of his quarantine body; Says he wants to get into 'best shape' of his life
Will Smith embraces his physique at the ‘worst shape of his life’ with candid photo; Lewis Hamilton sends love