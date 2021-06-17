Will Smith all set to produce and host new variety comedy special on Netflix; Read Details

According to Variety's latest report, Will Smith's comedy special will include a good mix of comedy sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests, and noteworthy conversations.

Will Smith is all set to bring his wit and charm to the small screen! The Men In Black actor will be starring, hosting and executive producing a new variety comedy special for streaming platform Netflix. According to a latest report in Variety, the comedy special will include a good mix of comedy sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests, and noteworthy conversations among other things.

The comedy special episodes will at least be 1 hour long in run time and its slated to hit the streaming platform later this year. The show will be produced by Westbrook Studios and Will Smith will serve as an executive producer in addition to starring and hosting. Alongside Smith will be Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue, and David Boorstein will also executive produce, reported Variety.

That's not all! Will Smith is also working on a few other projects with Westbrook Studios. One of those projects is the 'Bad Boys' actor revisiting his supremely hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air which catapulted him to fame. Will Smith is working on 'Bel-Air' -- a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The show also already been picked up by television network Peacock in the US and is in works for a two-season order. Will Smith is also working on several film, television and digital projects apart from losing weight for which he recently made headlines. The actor flaunted his 'dad bod' on Instagram and revealed that he has some serious work cut out for him.

