Will Smith and his mother adorably dance to Whitney Houston's tracks to mark her 85th birthday; VIDEO

Will Smith has recently danced with his mother Caroline Bright on famous singer Whitney Houston's tracks to mark Bright's 85th birthday! The actor danced to Whitney Houston classics and posted the same video on his social media platform with a heartfelt caption.

"85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100," the King Richard actor penned. In the video, the mother-son duo can be witnessed dancing together at a restaurant, where they supposedly celebrated Bright's birthday. The song they chose to dance along to was Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Smith has often showered love over his mother on Instagram and fans have lauded the mother-son duo for their incredible support and love for each other. “Happy Mommy's Day, Mommy! And Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers of the world. Oh...and Mom, I’m sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend. But, really you should’ve been asleep," he penned as he had previously wished Caroline Bright on Mother's Day.

Smith had previously recollected how his mother had once caught him having sexual intercourse with his then-girlfriend when he was a teenager. "I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” the actor had revealed. “To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”

