Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith make a rare appearance together in Malibu since Oscars slap incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted together for the first time since the Oscars slap incident that happened earlier this year when the actor smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage. According to Just Jared, Will and Jada were recently seen hanging out together in Malibu as they were clicked outside a popular eatery on Saturday.

The Oscar-winning actor was seen in a good mood and had a big smile on his face as his wife left Nobu after grabbing lunch on Saturday afternoon. The couple was seen casually dressed with Smith sporting an all-navy blue outfit and a baseball hat while Jada wore a black blouse with a plaid shirt tied around her waist. The couple has remained away from the limelight since the Oscars incident and particularly weren't spotted hanging out together.

Last month, Will shared a video where he apologised for his behaviour at the Academy Awards and also spoke about whether he has had a conversation with Chris Rock following the incident. Sharing the emotional video on YouTube, Smith said, "I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris‘ mother. I saw an interview that Chris‘ mother did… That was one of the things about that moment, I just didn’t realize and I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment."

As for Chris Rock, the comedian hasn't made any public statement about the Oscars slap incident although he has cracked jokes regarding the incident at his comedy shows.

