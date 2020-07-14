Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s family is ‘glad’ they addressed her dating rumours; The couple reconciles

According to sources, everything is fine in the Smith family following Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk, in which the couple spoke in detail about Jada’s affair.

It’s hard to believe that August Alsina went on the record two weeks ago and said he and Jada Pinkett-Smith had a relationship with each other. At first, Jada categorically denied the rumours, only to confirm them later in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk show. In the show, she and Will Smith talked about her "entanglement" in detail. While it may seem that the family is going through a rough patch, but apparently, they are happy the truth has come to light.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s kids are happy their parents publicly addressed the actress’ affair with rapper August Alsina, reports Us Weekly. “The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open. Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other,” source told the publication.

The situation was “blown out of proportion,” reiterating that the couple is stronger than ever. “At the end of the day, what hasn’t changed is the love that Will and Jada have for each other, and the deep love that their children have for them,” the insider said. “They are an extremely close family, famous or not.”

Jada, 48, and Will, 51, opened up about her brief “entanglement” with Alsina, 27, during the Friday, July 10, episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. The spouses, who wed in 1997, revealed that she briefly dated Alsina during a break from their marriage in 2015.

“I was done with your ass. I was done with you,” Will said during the episode. “Marriages have that though. We decided that we were going to separate for some time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”

According to a second source via US Weekly, the couple and their two kids Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19, are “good, happy and strong” after the scandal. “They adore their kids, their kids adore them,” the second insider tells Us. “Everyone wants this to fade away.”

Alsina, for his part, addressed Jada’s confession on Friday via Twitter. “Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!” the 27-year-old singer tweeted.

