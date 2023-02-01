Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be collaborating again on Bad Boys sequel

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be teaming up once again for the Bad Boys sequel. This will be the fourth film in the franchise and one of the biggest projects for Will since his last year’s Oscar fiasco.

The untitled Bad Boys movie is currently in the pre-production stage, Sony Pictures informed on Tuesday. Will took to his Instagram space and posted a video in which he can be seen driving to Marin Lawrence’s house. The two actors embraced each other at the door, while Will excitedly announces, “It’s about that time!” He also captioned his post with the same line.

Last year, it was reported that the upcoming Bad Boys sequel, which will follow the 2020 movie Bad Boys for Life, was put on hold after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, 2022. However, in May, Tom Rothman, who is the chief of Sony Pictures denied these reports.

According to Indianexpress, Rothman said, “There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving.” Adding further, he continued, “That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”