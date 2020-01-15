Will Smith avoids swearing in his rap songs for THIS hilarious reason; Find Out

Will Smith recently revealed the reason behind not using curse words in his rap songs. Find out what he said.

Before he took Hollywood by storm with his remarkable acting skills, Will Smith was one of the well-known names in the rap world. During his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 51-year-old star reflected on the early years of his rapping career. At the time when rappers and hip-hop stars were famous for loading their lyrics with curse words, Will was known for dropping clean rap songs without any kind of swearing and host Seth Meyers wanted to know why.

“One thing you did that was fearless but maybe didn't look that way to people, I first knew you as a hip-hop artist and at a time when this was not what a lot of people were doing, your lyrics were very clean. That choice was a bigger choice than I think it probably looked to people,” Seth asked Will. Recalling the reason behind keeping his lyrics clean, the Bad Boys For Life star said that it was because of her grandmother.

“I was 12 years old and I started rapping. So, I had my rap book, and I was writing my stuff and I had all my little curse words in my rap book. And my grandmother found my rap book,” he said. He further explained that he decided to stop using curse words in his lyrics because of a note by his grandmother. “She never said nothing. Turned to the back page and she wrote, 'Dear Willard, truly intelligent people do not have to use words like this to express themselves. Please show the world that you're as smart as we think you are. Love, Gigi.' I read that, and I was like F***,” Will told Seth.

