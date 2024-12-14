Will Smith Breaks Silence On Viral Memes Linking Him To Sean Diddy Combs: 'It's A Damn Lie'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Will Smith recently confronted online rumors that have connected him to Sean Diddy Combs, which he did during a live performance at the Observatory North Park Theater in San Diego on December 12.

While promoting his new song Tantrum, the Bad Boys actor and musician took time to speak to viral social media memes linking him to Diddy, who is facing serious legal charges.

Smith addressed the crowd between his performances, videos of which have gone viral on TikTok. He said that the misinformed memes had crossed a line and it was time for him to shut the rumors down once and for all. He humorously dismissed all claims that associated him with Diddy's wild crimes and parties.

In the clip, Smith was heard saying, "The world we're in right now, it's really hard for y'all to discern what's real and what's true, you know? I've been seeing y'all's memes and stuff. Some of that stuff's funny. I haven't addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don't have s--- to do with Puffy, so y'all can stop all them memes. You can stop all of that bulls---."

ALSO READ: Three Men Accuse Sean Diddy Combs of Sexual Assault And Drugging in 2019-2020 Incidents

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor firmly denied any involvement with Combs, stating that he had no association with him or the allegations surrounding him. He added, "I ain't been nowhere near that man, ain't did none of that stupid s---. So whenever y'all hear it if somebody says that, it's a damn lie."

Advertisement

Smith and P Diddy had been photographed together on various occasions previously, especially at industry events during their decades-long careers. However, the Aladdin actor admitted being frustrated over the memes as they have driven him to comment on the issues publicly.

Sean Diddy Combs, 55, was arrested and detained in federal custody after a September indictment on charges ranging from sex trafficking to racketeering and coercion. The trial is scheduled for May 2025.

ALSO READ: Jay-Z Accused of Assaulting 13-Year-Old Alongside Sean Diddy Combs at an MTV Awards Afterparty in 2000; Rapper Denies the 'Heinous' Allegation