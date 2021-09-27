Will Smith breaks silence on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's affair: I also had relationships outside marriage

Will Smith recently spoke to GQ and during the candid chat, broke his silence on his personal issues with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. If you didn’t know, back in July 2020, the couple appeared on Jada’s Red Table Talk show and publicly spoke about Jada’s extramarital affair with singer August Alsina.

Now, speaking to GQ, Smith said that Jada wasn’t the only one who had a relationship outside their marriage. He said: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Will said of his wife of 23 years.

Will also added that it was the couple’s decision to go public with their response to Alsina’s comments about his romance with Jada in order to protect themselves.

Will also revealed that Jada was not “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships” outside of their marriage. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love,” Will said of their arrangement.

Also Read: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith REACTS to her mom’s ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina