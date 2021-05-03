  1. Home
Will Smith embraces his physique at the ‘worst shape of his life’ with candid photo; Lewis Hamilton sends love

Will Smith recently shared a candid photo of himself, in which he confessed that he’s currently in the “worst shape of his life.” Scroll down to see what he posted.
Actor Will Smith recently shared an update on his physique. Like many of us, the Men In Black actor has put on a few amidst the pandemic and lockdown and isn’t afraid to embrace it. This weekend, the 52-year-old I Am Legend actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself, with a very honest caption. “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Will wrote.

 

The photo features the Aladdin actor posing shirtless under an unzipped jacket while wearing a pair of black underwear and slippers. See it here. Many of Will’s friends reacted to the photo and his candour, including F1 champion Lewis Hamilton who left a laughing emoji in the comments section. 

 

In other news, back in March, the actor got candid about entering politics. In an interview on Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” podcast, the star was asked: “You’ve talked, sometimes joked, about getting into politics,” Jon said. “What has made you think about entering politics and running, and what so far has prevented you from taking the leap?”

 

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” he replied. “I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony.” Will added, “So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”

 

Also Read: Will Smith feels 'I Am Legend' is responsible for Corona misinformation

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram, Pod Save America podcast

