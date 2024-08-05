Will Smith Enjoys I Am Legend Moment On Streets Of Zurich In New Instagram Video; WATCH

Looks like Will Smith is gearing up for his next film, which will be a sequel to the 2007 hit apocalypse movie I Am Legend. The actor was recently seen in a social video experiencing nostalgia as he walked down the streets of Zurich, Switzerland.

Smith, who has given his fans several great films from Men In Black to I, Robot, took to social media to share this episode from the city as he took a walk in the early hours.

Will Smith looked at a lot of things he noticed on the streets, but at the same time, the actor also shared how he is getting flashbacks of the zombie apocalypse movie.

The video that has been shared on his personal Instagram is captioned, “Sunday 5:30am Zurich, Switzerland. It is Gorgeous! I shall return.”

In the clip, the Bad Boys: Ride or Die actor is seen wearing a white cap, with a yellow and white colored tracksuit. As he takes his followers through the city, Will Smith stated that he could recollect the moments from I Am Legend. The star is also seen stating that he is looking for Fred. Fred is a mannequin, who is the only thing Smith’s character talks to in the whole movie, assuming he is a living person.

Further, in the social media clip, the King Richard actor states a dialogue from the hit flick. However, while walking on the super quiet streets, the actor soon gets excited looking at Swiss Army knives, stating that the moment is a treat for him.

From the video, it can be figured out that this is the first time that Will Smith has visited Zurich, as he says that his plane could not take off because of which he had to stay back in the city.

The actor also gives his fans a beautiful and pleasant look at a swan in the fresh waters of the city while walking a bridge.

I Am Legend is undoubtedly one of the greatest and uniquely imagined movies. In the film, Will Smith’s character Robert Neville, a US Army virologist is the only human seen in New York City.

Based on the novel by Richard Matheson of the same name, the movie is getting a sequel soon. The next entry will also star Michael B. Jordan, alongside Smith.

For those unversed, the movie has an alternate ending where Smith survives which will be the point picked up by filmmakers for another legendary film.

