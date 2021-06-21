Will Smith gives a HILARIOUS peek at his Father's Day celebration with children Jaden, Willow & Trey Smith

Will Smith took to Instagram to share a rare picture with all three of his children as they stepped out for lunch.

Will Smith celebrated Father's Day with his children Jaden, Willow and Trey Smith in a special outing and dropped a picture and video from the celebrations on his Instagram. The actor is known for his hilarious antics and he made sure to give his fans a peek at just that in his recent post. The actor celebrated the special day with his three kids, Jaden and Willow whom he shares with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his older son Trey whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

As a part of the celebrations, Will shared an amazing picture with all three of his children from what seemed like a lunch outing. The actor then shared a video of himself where he hilariously reacted to a sparkling candle which received a big laugh from his daughter Willow and also a smile from Jaden.

Smith has recently been in the news for his fitness posts. The actor shared a picture of himself last month where he claimed that he was in the "worst shape of his life" after gaining some pandemic weight. In the following posts, Will shared his journey towards losing those extra pounds that he gained due to quarantine.

Take a look at Will Smith's Father's Day celebration here:

Recently, the actor also shared a funny video where showed how he hilariously tried to remember how to use gym equipment following the quarantine. The video showed Smith funnily swinging from a rope trainer, and in another had him performing arm presses on the leg curl machine. Further adding to the comic quotient, he wrote, "Feeling the burn in places I didn't even know were places."

