Will Smith has been seeking therapy following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock; Reports

Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars incident left everyone shocked at this year's ceremony and the aftermath of the same hasn't been an easy one. While Smith was spotted visiting India after releasing an apology for Chris Rock online and also submitting his resignation from The Academy, it has now been reported by an Entertainment Tonight source that the actor has been seeking therapy.

A source told ET that the King Richard star "has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident," in which he slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian cracked a joke aimed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith arrived at a private airfield in Mumbai on April 23, where paparazzi caught a glimpse of his arrival.

As for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, she returned with the fifth season of her popular talk show Red Table Talk where she mentioned that the family has been focussing on "deep healing." Chris Rock on the other hand after making his first few appearances as this comedy shows maintained that he wasn't going to address the incident and that he's still processing it.

Although recently Rock joked about the Oscars incident on Tuesday night after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, as he performed as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. While Chapelle ran off stage after a man approached with a knife, Rock, who was also performing at the event, took the stage to check on Chappelle and quipped, "Was that Will Smith?"

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Amy Schumer & Venus Williams address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars