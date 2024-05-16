Will Smith Hypes Up His Upcoming Bad Boys: Ride Or Die As The Perfect Summer Movie; DEETS

Hollywood actor Will Smith is eager and thrilled about his new action film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The actor expressed his excitement and wanted to be nostalgic about it since keeping it fun and exciting for him is a challenge.

The actor also said that he needs something in the movies, a kind of relationship that will ride and die both with and for them. Moreover, there is concise information about the fourth Bad Boys sequel and its release.

Will Smith is excited for his film Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith spoke about his fourth Bad Boys film sequel to Entertainment Weekly this year. The Hancock actor previewed Bad Boys For Life and argued that the finished product (Ride or Die) is "what a summer movie is supposed to be."

"I'm very excited about this one," Smith revealed. "We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It's a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it's definitely got some special sauce on it," he added.

Will elucidated, saying, "That's the thing that is important [in making] another one: It has to have an emotional base that is interesting and riveting, not just trying to blow some stuff up.”

"At this point in my life, I need the movies to be about something. Part of why Bad Boys works for people is at the heart of it is friendship. At the heart of it is love. At the heart of it is a relationship, and it's the kind of relationship that we all wish we had, somebody that will ride or die with us and for us," the Pursuit Of Happiness star expressed.

Meanwhile, IMDb cites that Will Smith’s film projects, namely I Am Legend II; Planes, Trains & Automobiles; Fast and Loose; and The Council, are currently in pre-production.

About Bad Boys: Ride or Die

The fourth sequel revolves around Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett investigating corruption within the Miami Police Department when their late Captain Conrad Howard is posthumously accused of being involved with drug cartels, but a setup turns them into fugitives, forcing them to work outside the law to solve the case, per ComicBook.

The action film has a star-studded team starring Will Smith , Martin Lawrence , Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Paola Núñez, John Salley, and Tasha Smith. The new face in the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise casts Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhea Seehorn, Joyner Lucas, and Tiffany Haddish.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released in theaters on June 7.

