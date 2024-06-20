Will Smith Is In Talks To Star In Sci-Fi Thriller Adaption Resistor Post Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Success

Will Smith is preparing for his next big movie following the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Smith is in talks to star in Resistor, a Sony Pictures project. This film is based on the 2014 novel Influx by bestselling author Daniel Suarez, per Deadline. The story is about a government agency that imprisons inventors and steals their work.

Resistor follows physicist Jon Grady, who invented a device that can reflect gravity. Instead of being celebrated, Grady's lab is shut down by a secretive organization called the Bureau of Technology Control (BTC). The BTC’s goal is to suppress groundbreaking technologies to prevent social upheaval. When Grady refuses to join them, he's imprisoned in a high-tech facility with other rebellious scientists. Together, they must uncover the BTC's secrets and reveal them to the world.

Currently, there’s no director attached to the film, which is still in development. The first draft of the script was written by Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train), and the latest version is by Oscar-nominated writer Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick, American Hustle).

Producers for the movie include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Tony Shaw, and Dave Wilson, along with Smith and Jon Mone from Westbrook. Heather Washington is the executive producer.

Smith has previously worked with Todd Black on successful Sony films like Seven Pounds, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Emancipation.

This news comes after Smith's recent return to the top of the box office with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Despite a controversial incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Smith’s latest film, which was released earlier this month and co-stars Martin Lawrence, has made over $100 million at the domestic box office in just 10 days.

This is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, which started in 1995, and it has outperformed box office expectations.

The project has been in development for some time, but with Singer's recent script revision, it’s now seen as a perfect fit for Smith. The studio wants to keep working with Smith due to the strong performance of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which rejuvenated the summer box office.

