Will Smith issues statement after Academy bans him from attending Oscars

Will Smith has accepted his ten-year ban from the Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors voted to ban the 53-year-old Best Actor winner from Oscar ceremonies and other Academy activities for the next ten years after he struck Chris Rock onstage at last month's award ceremony.

"I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement as per PEOPLE. “The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the Academy said on Friday. However, the 53-year-old actor will keep the Oscar he earned this year for his performance in King Richard.

Meanwhile, on March 27, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star smacked Rock, 57, across the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The 50-year-old Girls Trip star suffers from alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss. While Smith did not apologise to Rock while winning his Oscar, he did offer a statement over 24 hours later on Instagram, saying, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.” He added, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

On the other hand, Rock opted not to file charges and has yet to publicly respond to the situation.

ALSO READ:Academy bans Will Smith from attending Oscars for 10 years following Chris Rock slap