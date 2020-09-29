Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith REACTS to her mom’s ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina

Willow Smith recently opened up about her parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s current relationship dynamic and Jada’s affair with singer August Alsina.

Since Jada Pinkett Smith‘s relationship with August Alsina has made headlines since it came to light and all of the drama that surrounded the reveal has been talked about extensively.

In case you missed it, it all started when Jada and her husband Will Smith filmed a special episode of Red Table Talk in which they revealed and addressed the rumours and revealed that she had an “entanglement” with the singer.

Now, in the latest episode of the Facebook Watch talk show series, Willow reacted to everything that happened and praised her parents. “I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal,’” Willow said. “That’s real love.” “When you can be like I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand because I love you. That’s really important,” she added.

In case you missed it, in July, it was reported that the family is happy the truth has come to light. The Smith kids were reportedly happy their parents publicly addressed the actress’ affair with rapper August Alsina, reported Us Weekly. “The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open. Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other,” the source told the publication at the time.

The situation was “blown out of proportion,” reiterating that the couple is stronger than ever. “At the end of the day, what hasn’t changed is the love that Will and Jada have for each other, and the deep love that their children have for them,” the insider added. “They are an extremely close family, famous or not.”

