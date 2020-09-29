  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith REACTS to her mom’s ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina

Willow Smith recently opened up about her parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s current relationship dynamic and Jada’s affair with singer August Alsina.
11325 reads Mumbai
Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith REACTS to Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August AlsinaWill Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter Willow Smith REACTS to her mom’s ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Since Jada Pinkett Smith‘s relationship with August Alsina has made headlines since it came to light and all of the drama that surrounded the reveal has been talked about extensively.

In case you missed it, it all started when Jada and her husband Will Smith filmed a special episode of Red Table Talk in which they revealed and addressed the rumours and revealed that she had an “entanglement” with the singer. 

 

Now, in the latest episode of the Facebook Watch talk show series, Willow reacted to everything that happened and praised her parents. “I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal,’” Willow said. “That’s real love.” “When you can be like I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand because I love you. That’s really important,” she added.

 

 

In case you missed it, in July, it was reported that the family is happy the truth has come to light. The Smith kids were reportedly happy their parents publicly addressed the actress’ affair with rapper August Alsina, reported Us Weekly. “The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open. Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other,” the source told the publication at the time.

 

The situation was “blown out of proportion,” reiterating that the couple is stronger than ever. “At the end of the day, what hasn’t changed is the love that Will and Jada have for each other, and the deep love that their children have for them,” the insider added. “They are an extremely close family, famous or not.”

 

ALSO READ: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s family is ‘glad’ they addressed her dating rumours; The couple reconciles

Credits :US Weekly, Red Table Talk, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement