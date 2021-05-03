Will Smith to Khloe Kardashian: When celebs got REAL about their bodies with unedited pictures on social media

Recently, several celebs opened up about facing body image issues and have even shared unedited pictures of themselves while talking about the same

It's hard for most people to remain content with their physicality and appearance and are often struggling hard to accept themselves for how they are. The challenge is even bigger for celebrities who have to deal with a barrage of comments from netizens on their appearance, every time they step out. With pop culture making idols out of people who have maintained a certain body type, it has been a challenge for many others to accept themselves and thrive in an industry without falling prey to the pressure of changing something about themselves.

The recent controversy involving Khloe Kardashian instantly comes to mind when thinking about non-retouched photos. Kardashian found herself facing immense backlash for usually retouching her images after an unauthorized unedited picture of her in a bikini was released. The reality TV star then turned the tables as she shared untouched, unfiltered videos of herself and spoke about her body image struggle.

It's not only about female celebrities either, in a recent post shared by Will Smith, the actor is also seen without his usual muscular image and sharing a picture of his natural body. Let's take a look at celebs who shared unedited pictures.

Will Smith

In a new post, Will Smith shared a picture of himself flaunting his non-muscular dad bod. The actor captioned it as, "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life." After posting it, Smith soon received encouraging comments from friends and fans who cheered him on for sharing his natural self and even told him there was nothing wrong with it.

Khloe Kardashian

After finding herself in the eye of the storm for the unedited picture controversy, Khloe Kardashian decided to put a stop to all speculations by sharing a live video and pictures of herself showing off her real body, without any filters. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped."

Lizzo

Lizzo is an inspiration to many who champion the body positivity movement. The singer recently celebrated Taurus season by posting a nude selfie on social media. Lizzo in her post wrote, "WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON. To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted to show u how I do it au natural." Check out Lizzo's post HERE

Zendaya

One has to give it to Zendaya when it comes to taking a stand the right way. The Spider-Man actress, back in 2015 shared a post showing pictures from her photoshoot, one that was natural and the other retouched. Not only did Zendaya make the magazine pull down her edited snaps but also shared with her fans the real picture. See Zendaya's photoshoot picture here.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil is known to be extremely vocal about perpetuating harmful body image standards is often seen showing her fans the meaning of true beauty through her posts. In April 2020, Jamil received a lot of praise for sharing a picture showing real cellulite. In the post, The Good Place star particularly called out airbrushing culture and captioned her picture as "Love every inch."

We bet these celebrities will inspire you to ditch those beauty filters, the next time you click a selfie!

