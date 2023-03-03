Will Smith makes first awards show appearance at Beacon Awards since Oscar slap incident; DEETS here

Will Smith returns back to the awards show at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at the Beverly Wilshire on Wednesday in Beverly Hill, California. This award show marked Smith’s first appearance since the 2022 Oscars appearance.

Will Smith at Beacon Awards

Will Smith's return in the awards show comes near the end of award season for this year. The actor took to the stage to accept the Beacon Award for the movie Emancipation. Will Smith was also joined by his co-actor Charmaine Bingwa and director Antoine Fuqua.

Will Smith began his speech by highlighting the importance of Beacon Awards as they bring forward the movies with the challenging subjects that engage and enlighten the audience. They hoped that Emancipation would highlight the triumphant story of Peter along with his deep love and unwavering faith for his family. In his speech, Smith said that Emancipation was one of the most difficult movies that he has worked in throughout his career. The actor said that it was really difficult to shift a ‘modern mind to that time period’. It was difficult for the actor to imagine that level of inhumanity.

The director Antoine Fuqua thanked the crew and cast for their support.

Will Smith was earlier absent from the NAACP Image Awards and won the award for the best actor for portrayal of Peter. He later posted on Instagram to thank the organization as well as crew along with saying how much it meant to get recognized in this manner.

During the 2022 Oscars appearance, the actor slapped Chris Rock across the face for making fun of his wife. Moments later in the ceremony, Smith won the Best Actor Award. Smith’s this action was highly criticized on the internet and he was later banned from Oscars for ten years.

