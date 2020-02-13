Will Smith & Mena Massoud to reprise their roles in Aladdin sequel? Find Out

Disney is currently working on the sequel of the 2019 Will Smith starrer Aladdin. Find out to know more about the film and its possible star cast.

Disney is gearing up for another magic carpet ride and is currently working on coming up with an idea for the sequel of the 2019 fantasy drama which starred Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in the lead role. According to Variety, the project is still in the early stages of development. Disney has been working for months to decide what direction would the storyline of the upcoming film will take. It is not yet confirmed if filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who directed the first film, will also direct the coming up sequel.

Reportedly, the studio will only reach out to Will, Mena and Naomi for asking them to feature in the film once they have a script ready. The makers want to finalize the script before making any kind of offer. The 2019 film was based on the original animated version of the epic tale that came out in 1992. The animated film was also followed by two sequels -- The Return of Jafar (1994) and Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996).

While the live-action film followed the plotline of the animated film, reportedly, the upcoming film won’t be based on the animated sequels. Disney has roped in to screenwriters to work on the script -- Real Steel and Power Rangers writer John Gatins, and Andrea Berloff, who won an Oscar for the screenplay for Straight Outta Compton. During an interview with ET, last year, Mena revealed that if Disney decides to work on a sequel, the story would be totally different from what people would expect.

Credits :Variety YouTube

