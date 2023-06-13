Willard Carroll Smith II popularly as Will Smith is a beloved, producer, rapper, and actor most known for his performance in iconic movies including Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Independence Day. While today, Will Smith is one of the biggest names who has starred in over 80 movies and TV series, did you know the actor began his Hollywood career during the mid-1980s? In fact, he got his big Hollywood break when he was cast in the famous 90s sitcom titled The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as the fictionalized version of himself. Since then, the actor has only added feathers to his cap and has even managed to win plenty of prestigious awards. In fact, over the years Smith has managed to make quite a fortune. Scroll ahead to know all about the Net worth of Will Smith in 2023 among several other interesting facts.

Will Smith Net worth 2023

Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II

Willard Carroll Smith II Other names: Fresh Prince

Fresh Prince Net Worth: $350 Million + (Rs 2,600 Crore)

$350 Million + (Rs 2,600 Crore) Salary: $29 Million +

$29 Million + Monthly Income: $3 Million +

$3 Million + Date of Birth: Sep 25, 1968

Sep 25, 1968 Age: 54 years old

54 years old Place of Birth: West Philadelphia

West Philadelphia Gender: Male

Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Record producer, Television producer, Rapper, Screenwriter

Actor, Film Producer, Record producer, Television producer, Rapper, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America

United States of America Spouses: Sheree Zampino ​(m. 1992; div. 1995), Jada Pinkett ​(m. 1997)

Sheree Zampino ​(m. 1992; div. 1995), Jada Pinkett ​(m. 1997) Children: 3, including Jaden and Willow

The successful actor, film producer, and rapper has been one of the most popular global celebrities for years now. When it comes to the star’s net worth in 2023, Will Smith has an estimated net worth of over $350 million. Will Smith manages to make from $40 million to $80 million annual income which is primarily earned through his movies along with various endeavors including brand endorsements and advertisements. The early 2000s were indeed the peak of Will’s Hollywood career where he managed to make around $20 – $30 million USD per movie. Recently, he made around $60 million for "King Richard" along with an Academy Award.

Will Smith Followers

The man is social media megastar and has around 63 million followers on Instagram, 115M followers on Facebook, 9.81 million subscribers on YouTube, and 72.8 million followers on TikTok.

Will Smith Instagram: 62.7M Followers

62.7M Followers Will Smith Facebook: 115 M Followers

115 M Followers Will Smith Youtube: 9.81M Followers

9.81M Followers Will Smith Tiktok: 72.8M Followers

Will Smith: His luxurious lifestyle

With an iconic career spanning over 30 years, The Bad Boys actor has not only won plenty of awards and accolades along with all the love from his fans, but he has also managed to build a rather luxurious lifestyle for himself. Will Smith’s luxury lifestyle includes real estate investments, expensive cars, a basketball team, and several other big investments.

Will Smith: Mansion near Malibu Creek

Among all the real estate properties he owns, the lavish property next to Malibu Creek has to be the most talked about mansion. The luxurious nine-room house is spread over 2,300 square meters and is equipped with a ton of comfortable niceties, including a riding trail a private lake, equestrian trails, a basketball court, multiple tennis courts, a volleyball court, multiple stables, along with a dreamy swimming pool, a meditation room, and a very personal recording studio. Apart from the Malibu house, he also owns multiple real estate properties in Hawaii, Utah, and Philadelphia.

Will Smith: Real estate

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith own about ten real estate properties just in the US. These properties include a $7.5 million property in Calabasas which the couple bought in 1999. The exquisite 100-acre property features a roughly 20,000-square-foot house, along with multiple guest houses, and a retractable skylight. In around 2013, the couple decided to sell the place for $42 million, today the property is estimated around $70 million USD. Back in 2017, the celebrity couple sold a 7-acre oceanfront property in Kauai for an estimated price of $12 million USD which they bought in 2015 for $10 million. In fact, the couple also sold another oceanfront Hawaiian property for $20 million USD back in the day to Ekaterina Rybolovlev, Dmitry Rybolovlev’s daughter. When it comes to the properties they own, the couple owns a 9,000-square-foot house located in Hidden Hills, California, a 10,400-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, California worth $11 million USD along with a 9,200 square-foot ski chalet located in Park City, Utah.

In 2023, Will Smith possesses around $100 million USD worth of real estate.

Will Smith’s Film Studio - ‘Overbrook Entertainment'

When it comes to real estate and properties, Will Smith also owns a private film studio called ‘Overbrook Entertainment’ along with James Lassiter and his wife Jada. The studio was founded in 1998 and has led to the creation of top Hollywood films including Hitch, Hancock, I Am Legend, The Pursuit of Happyness, and The Secret Life of Bees. In fact, the studio has even produced hits like Hawthorne, Gotham, and The Karate Kid.

Will Smith: Car collection

The Pursuit of the Happyness star has a thing for expensive cars and owns some of the most expensive four-wheelers. His jaw-dropping collection of luxury cars includes a 1965 Cadillac Escalade, a Mercedes Benz GL450, a Bentley Azure, a red Ford Mustang convertible, and Maybach 57s, along with a Ford Taurus among several others.

Will Smith: Motorhome

Will Smith sure knows how to splurge and his luxurious MotorHome is a testimony. The unique property includes a luxury kitchen equipped with a granite countertop. Although the motor home is perfect for a luxury road trip, one of the rooms has a professional makeup mirror. Will has gone ahead and shared, India, Cuba, and Dubai are his top travel destinations. In fact, the actor has even rented his MotorHome for an estimated $9,000 USD per week.

Will Smith Private Charter Plane

Will Smith also owns a luxury private jet. A 2011 incident that proves Will likes to fly in style was when Smith only had an option of economy-class seats when traveling from Dublin to Manchester. He chose to rent a plane and paid an estimate of $12,000 for just a 50-minute flight.

Will Smith’s Basketball team

In 2011, the Academy Award winner and wife Jada Pinkett Smith became a part owner of the 76ers NBA team.

Will Smith IRS Trouble

From 1988 to 1990, Will Smith’s musical career was on a winning streak where he managed to earn an estimated $10 million. In fact, the actor’s success drove him to splurge big. Right from luxury houses, swanky cars, and branded clothes, to expensive jewelry, the man gratified himself along with his family and friends. Turns out, while reaping the success of his career, Will was not concerned about paying his taxes which were around, $2.8 million. The amount went as high as $6 million after inflation. It was then that Will began acting and was cast in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'. Reportedly, the IRS collected 70% of Will's salary until his debt was fully paid off.

Will Smith Salary

In 2023, Will Smith’s movies grossed more than $9.3 billion USD on a global platform scroll in to know about the biggest paychecks the actor has received.

Reportedly, right from 1993 to 2013, Will Smith managed to make around $200 million USD via his movies including salaries and bonuses. Will's most prominent salary so in the early years has to be back in 2013 when he make an upfront $20 million USD as his film salary and $80 million as a bonus for his Men In Black 3. Reports suggest, the man also earned twenty percent of the total gross of his movies including Bad Boys 2, Hancock, and also Pursuit of Happyness, which makes a total of $355 million USD.

Apart from some prominent paychecks earned by Will Smith includes, $25 million USD for I am Legend in 2007, $28 million USD for I, Robot, $20 million USD for Netflix's Bright in 2018, and $35 million USD for Bright 2. Furthermore, Will made $20 million upfront for his role in King Richard along with an Academy Award. In fact, he was even paid a total of $40 million bonus by Warner Brothers as the movie streamed on HBO Max due to the pandemic which makes the total project salary of $60 million for a single movie. Not just that, Will Smith earned $35 million USD as an upfront salary for his movie Emancipation. Scroll on for a complete list of major paychecks received by the actor.

Will Smith: Biggest movie paychecks

Bad Boys: $2 million USD

Independence Day: $5 million USD

Men In Black: $5 million USD

Enemy of the State: $14 million USD

Wild Wild West: $7 million USD

The Legend of Bagger Vance: $10 million USD

Ali: $20 million USD

Men In Black 2: $20 million USD + 10% of the total gross

Bad Boys 2: $20 million USD + 20% of the total gross

I, Robot: $28 million USD

Shark Tale: $15 million USD

Hitch: $20 million USD

Pursuit of Happyness: $10 million USD + 20% of the total gross

I Am Legend: $25 million USD

Hancock: $20 million USD + 20% of the total gross

Bright: $20 million USD

Bright 2: $35 million USD

King Richard: $60 million USD

Emancipation: $35 million USD

Will Smith Music Career

Will Smith truly has a splendid musical career which he never completely left. While acting he also delivered four solo platinum albums. In fact, he has delivered a number of hit singles, including Men in Black, and Gettin' Jiggy Wit It, which even won Grammy Awards for the category of Best Rap Solo Performance.

Will Smith Awards

Apart from the Grammy, Smith has received two nominations for the Academy Award. Interestingly, for both the nominations he portrayed real people, one of which was the iconic role of the boxing legend Muhammad Ali in "Ali" and the other was Chris Gardner for his movie The Pursuit of Happyness. Furthermore, Will has also won multiple BET Awards, an Image Award, and multiple MTV Movie Awards, along with not just one but two People's Choice Awards.

Will Smith Personal Life

Will Smith is married to Jada Pinkett since 1997. The couple shares two children named Jaden Smith and Willow Smith who are already contributing to the entertainment industry. Smith was also married to Sheree Ampino. The former couple had a son named Trey. When it comes to his personal life, one cannot discuss the mishap at the 94th Academy Awards wherein Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife’s shaved head. The controversy even led to banning Smith from any future Oscar events for the next ten years.

Will Smith Early Life

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Will Smith comes from a rather modest upbringing. He grew up as the son of a school administrator and a refrigerator engineer. Will Smith also known as Willard Carroll Smith II was born on September 25, 1968.

Over the years, the 54-year-old Academy Award-winning actor has managed to entertain us with his unique and diverse roles ranging in all kinds of genres. We highly recommend you watch Will Smith movies including Men in Black, Bad Boys, Aladdin, Independence Day, I Am Legend, and Enemy of the State, to explore his 30-year Hollywood career. In 2023, the net worth of Will Smith is estimated at around $350 million which makes him one of the highest-paid actors all across the world.

