Will Smith On Filming Bad Boys: Ride Or Die With Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens’ Baby Bump; Says, 'We Had To Finish The Movie’

Veteran actor Will Smith has plenty of praiseworthy things to say about his co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, including how she shot difficult scenes in Bad Boys: Ride or Die while being pregnant with her first child.

In a recent chat with ETOnline, during a screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Smith recalled working with the mom-to-be on the fourth installment in the beloved Bad Boys franchise, in which the actress returned as weapons expert Kelly after making her debut in 2020's Bad Boys for Life. Apparently, production for the film got delayed for several months by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which lasted from July to November of that year. When the actors resumed their work, Hudgens was already pregnant and present on set.

Will Smith talks about Vanessa Hudgens' pregnant days

Will Smith recalled the difficulties Hudgens faced handling the film's stunts with her growing baby bump, noting that the crew had to start shooting around it after resuming production once the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike ended.

"So the strike happened, and when she came back and we had to finish the movie, it was really [about] trying to figure out how to shoot around [the bump]," Smith said.

Speaking about Hudgens further, the actor said she is "a hard worker" who "wants to get it done." Smith continued, "I was like, 'No, don't worry. You'll always be able to tell your child that they were in this scene with you.'"

Vanessa Hudgens talks about her return to the Bad Boys franchise

Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy in March by debuting her baby bump on the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet. She spoke to ET about her return to the Bad Boys franchise alongside incredible actors like Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith.

Furthermore, Hudgens described the new installment as a classic, beloved story, expressing her enthusiasm for joining the incredible cast of the film. In addition, she also said that as the characters in the new part get older, things change, and they're not "necessarily operating at the speed they once knew."

"It's fun to be around, and I think there's like a lot of belly laughs, and [it's] action-packed," Hudgens added. She continued, "It's going to be a great movie."

Either way, fans can still expect a high-octane film that delivers the thrills they have come to expect, as the film is slated to hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

