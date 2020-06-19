  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Will Smith opens up about his divorce says it was a really difficult time

Hollywood star Will Smith says his divorce from actress Sheree Fletcher was the worst thing in his adult life.
5864 reads Mumbai
Will Smith opens up about his divorce says it was a really difficult timeWill Smith opens up about his divorce says it was a really difficult time
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a clip of Facebook Watch's Father's Day episode of "Red Table Talk", Smith opened up about his divorce from his first wife Fletcher -- which happened when their son Trey was just two, reports people.com.

"I want to talk about one interesting concept that you've brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce -- and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn't a good father," Pinkett Smith said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me reuniting with the outdoors this weekend Haha :-) @georgeholzofficial

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

To which, Smith said: "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me."

"I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother," he added.

Smith and Fletcher got married in 1992 and divorced in 1995. The actor married Pinkett Smith in 1997 and the couple has two children -- son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

Also Read Aladdin’s spinoff series based on Will Smith’s Genie is in works at Disney?

Credits :IANSGetty Images

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement