Will Smith picks the BEST & WORST films of his career; Deems MIB as an ‘almost perfect’ movie

Will Smith recently spoke to GQ and in the candid chat, revealed his favourite and least favourite films of his career! While promoting his upcoming film King Richard, the 53-year-old megastar looked back at his career and revealed his picks of his best and worst roles.

“For the best, I think it is a tie between the first ‘Men In Black’ and ‘The Pursuit Of Happyness’. For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies,” the Aladdin actor said. Picking his worst, Smith quickly chose Wild Wild West, saying “it’s just a thorn in my side. To see myself with chaps… I don’t like it.”

If you didn’t know, the film Wild Wild West, which also starred Kevin Kline and Salma Hayek, received abysmal reviews back when it was released and was nominated for eight Razzie awards and took home five following its release in 1999.

Later on, in the same interview, the actor spoke about his personal life and broke his silence on wife Jada Pinket Smith’s extra-marital affair. He said: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

