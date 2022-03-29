Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock over Oscars 2022 altercation: I was out of line and I was wrong

Will Smith and Chris Rock's confrontation on the Oscars 2022 stage became one of the most viral moments of this year's ceremony. The Best Actor Award winner at the 94th Academy Awards managed to leave audiences shocked after he slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke mid-ceremony. In his new Instagram post, Smith has now posted a public apology.

Sharing a statement about his behaviour at the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock and maintained that he reacted emotionally to a joke that the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition. The actor referred to himself as a "work in progress" as he maintained that his actions were wrong and condemned the violence.

In his first statement since the incident, Will wrote, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Check out Will Smith's statement here:

The actor also apologised to his King Richard family and especially, Serena and Venus Williams' family who were in attendance as the actor won his first Academy Award for playing Richard William on screen. He wrote, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

It was also recently announced by The Academy that a formal review of the incident will be launched which will explore further action and consequences.

