Will Smith raps his career & life history alongside Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show; Watch Video

Will Smith took his fans down memory lane when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 'Bad Boys' actor, however, did not just chat with the talk show host but put on a full-fledged performance with Jimmy. He reminded his fans why he went on to become one of the most loved stars. Smith rapped about his entire career history and the video is quite an impressive one. From Fresh Prince Of Bel Air to Men in Black, Will Smith and Jimmy put on a noteworthy performance.

He started off with, "Then I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air." Apart from his films and shows, Will Smith also rapped about his personal life which included his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and kids Jaden and Willow Smith. "'97 married Jada, and she still set it off/Any questions? You and she can have a Red Table Talk," Will Smith rapped. He managed to mention almost every film he has ever starred in and also took some help from Fallon as the host rapped as well.

Check out the video of Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon rapping the actor's life history:

Reflecting on his performance as he sat down with Jimmy Fallon for a chat, Will said, "As we were going through, I was kinda like, 'Wow, that was kinda (great). I had a nice little run'." The actor will next be seen in an action comedy 'Bad Boys For Life', the third installment in the franchise.

