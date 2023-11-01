Will Smith refers to his THIS movie while wishing daughter Willow on her 23rd birthday

Will Smith marked his youngest daughter, Willow Smith's 23rd birthday on October 31 with a heartfelt message. The Focus actor took to Instagram, sharing a candid snapshot with Willow and a memorable line from his iconic movie, Men In Black (1997).

Will Smith wished daughter Willow Smith Happy Birthday in an iconic way

In the Instagram post, Will Smith, 55, posted a selfie with his daughter Willow to commemorate her 23rd birthday. What made this message even more special was the incorporation of a famous line from his classic film, Men In Black: "Oh yeah it’s worth it… if you’re strong enough." This choice of dialogue conveys Will's deep pride in having Willow as his daughter and the profound love he holds for her.

The post resonated with millions of fans and received likes and heartfelt comments from Will's millions of followers. In his caption, Will expressed: "Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you, Bean. Happy Bday!"

Born on October 31, 2000, Willow Smith is the youngest among her siblings, Jaden Smith (25) and Trey Smith (30). Will's heartfelt post garnered immense love from his fans, with many leaving comments and well-wishes for Willow, expressing their hope that she takes after her remarkable mother, Jada.

One user commented, "ABSOLUTELY WORTH IT and YOU’RE A GREAT DAD!!!" A second one said, "So true. My dad would agree. He has 3 😳 🤣. Happy birthday @willowsmith 💕" while one commented, "Just don't be like your mom..." Willow herself wrote in the caption, ahahaha!! “Oh yeah, it’s worth it… if you’re strong enough.”

This post about the dad-daughter duo comes after Jada Pinkett's big revelation about their separation for the last seven years.

Jada Pinkett Smith's big revelation

Actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been separated from her husband Will Smith since 2016, six years before the infamous Oscar slap took place when Will Smith hit Chris Rock for poking fun at Jada. The actress made this revelation in an interview that aired on Wednesday (Oct 11). The Hollywood power couple's marriage had come under intense spotlight at the Academy Awards the previous year when Smith struck comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

Jada explained that the couple had already been living "totally separate lives" for years before the notorious incident. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she had said in an advance clip from an interview with NBC News to promote her new memoir, Worthy.

