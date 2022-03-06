Will Smith to RETURN for I Am Legend 2; Michael B. Jordan joins the upcoming sequel

A sequel for I Am Legend is officially in the works and Will Smith is all set to reprise his role in the same as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The sequel has also added another actor to it and is Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan. The sequel will be written by the original film’s co-writer Akiva Goldsman with Warner Bros as producers.

I Am Legend which was released back in 2007 was co-written by Goldsman and Mark Protosevich and was directed by Francis Lawrence. The film received a massive response globally. Interestingly, the original film's ending saw the death of Smith’s character, a scientist attempting to find a cure for a plague that has made humanity extinct and turned survivors into monstrous creatures. It's yet unknown how the actor's character will be re-introduced in the upcoming sequel.

The film was originally based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel by the same name. I Am Legend saw Smith completely carry the film on his shoulders given that he didn't have any other co-stars in it except a dog. More details about the sequel are yet to be announced including when it will begin production.

In the meantime, Will Smith has been busy gearing up for the award season. The actor has managed to bag a nomination in the Best Actor category for all major awards including Oscars 2022. Smith recently received his first SAG Award at the star-studded ceremony held last week. The actor will be competing at the Oscars for his performance in King Richard.

